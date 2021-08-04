Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
IFNNY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 158,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,181. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $44.55.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
