Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

IFNNY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 158,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,181. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $44.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. Research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.