Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.23. Infinera has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00.

Get Infinera alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on INFN. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.