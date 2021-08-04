Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.
NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.23. Infinera has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00.
Several brokerages have commented on INFN. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.
About Infinera
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
