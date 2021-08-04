Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) COO Sells 2,808 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $561,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $204.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $205.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,077,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,842,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after buying an additional 1,551,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,751,000 after buying an additional 1,141,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

