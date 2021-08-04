Insider Selling: Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Insider Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) insider James Gibson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total value of £4,338,000 ($5,667,624.77).

Shares of LON BYG opened at GBX 1,466 ($19.15) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,349.08. The company has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64. Big Yellow Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 986.50 ($12.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,471 ($19.22).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BYG shares. Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

