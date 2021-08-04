Insider Selling: Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Sells 6,700 Shares of Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joakim Weidemanis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15.

DHR stock opened at $302.33 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $302.69. The company has a market capitalization of $215.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

