Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $12.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $583.89. 366,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.95 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.32 and a 52-week high of $616.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $560.10.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,782,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 380.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,082,000 after purchasing an additional 265,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.29.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

