Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Sells 59 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.27, for a total value of $14,234.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

W stock traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,907. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.77. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 3.11.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after buying an additional 1,574,228 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $334,304,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $146,328,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on W shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.66.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

