Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Sells 29,811 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 29,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total value of $5,121,827.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Charles R. Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of Wingstop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $177.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 149.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after buying an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wingstop by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after buying an additional 310,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $38,435,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after acquiring an additional 272,197 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

