Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) COO Sells 849 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $145,637.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mahesh Sadarangani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Mahesh Sadarangani sold 927 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $160,324.65.

NASDAQ WING opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $177.82. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 182.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.42.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.1% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 21.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

