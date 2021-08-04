Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,315,317 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Insperity by 28.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,668,000 after purchasing an additional 622,496 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Insperity by 70.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 500,366 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 1.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Insperity by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

