Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $238.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $215.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INSP. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

INSP opened at $187.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -86.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.10. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $100.99 and a 1-year high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

