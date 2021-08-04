Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $187.00, but opened at $214.21. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $214.00, with a volume of 4,267 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,696,000 after buying an additional 42,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.10. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -99.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

