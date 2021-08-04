Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 1,395 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Hexcel by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.56. 43 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,040. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.83.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

