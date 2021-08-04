Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 7,830 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,846 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth about $43,737,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,592,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 597,691 shares during the period. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.76. 1,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,436. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.80. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

