Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its stake in Intuit by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $530.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,532. The company has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $488.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $534.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

