Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $12.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,712.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,644. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,565.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 99.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,060 shares of company stock valued at $241,750,373 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.