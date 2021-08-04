Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $592,000 Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 316.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 601,732 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,894,000 after acquiring an additional 212,123 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

CHNG traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 142,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,706. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

