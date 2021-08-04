Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 705,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $39,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Intel by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $809,676,000 after buying an additional 2,352,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Intel by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,917,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $444,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.85. 139,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,647,974. The company has a market cap of $218.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

