Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

OTCMKTS INTEQ opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Intelsat has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $68.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.14.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $502.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intelsat will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

