Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:INTEQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,178. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51. Intelsat has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.