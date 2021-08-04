Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $82.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,390,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,769,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,150,308.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,462,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after buying an additional 74,594 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

