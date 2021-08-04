InterDigital (IDCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect InterDigital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $85.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.22%.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.