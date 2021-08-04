International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.20.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

