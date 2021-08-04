International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $17,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 125,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock opened at $150.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $151.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.