Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $38.86 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.32 billion and approximately $184.77 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $38.86 or 0.00099136 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00047263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00141349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,272.07 or 1.00174587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002657 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.72 or 0.00833380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,644,254 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

