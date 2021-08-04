Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Earns Hold Rating from Societe Generale

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cheuvreux upgraded Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of IKTSY opened at $72.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

