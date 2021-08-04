Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

IPI stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.02. 195,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,663. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.43 million, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

