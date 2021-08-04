Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
NYSE OIA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,190. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
