Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE OIA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,190. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

