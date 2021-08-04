Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC)

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,222 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 12,244% compared to the average volume of 18 call options.

CXDC stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. China XD Plastics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China XD Plastics stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 623.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China XD Plastics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

