Investors Purchase Large Volume of GreenSky Put Options (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 9,191 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,933% compared to the typical volume of 452 put options.

GSKY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.86. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.68.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

GSKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GreenSky by 4.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in GreenSky by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GreenSky by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

