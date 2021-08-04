Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Gap Up to $28.50

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.50, but opened at $31.70. Invitae shares last traded at $31.26, with a volume of 59,536 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invitae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.44. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.86.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,116 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $196,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,706. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $11,470,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

