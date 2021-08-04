iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.07. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.71 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.45.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

