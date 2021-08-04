Iron Mountain (IRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Iron Mountain to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.28-3.45 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Iron Mountain to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IRM opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.06. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,855,474.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,572.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,182 shares of company stock worth $3,349,929 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

