iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after acquiring an additional 440,361 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,405,000 after acquiring an additional 145,233 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,044,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 818,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,623,000 after acquiring an additional 87,988 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.16. 860,273 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.80. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

