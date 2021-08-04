iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 196,985 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,311,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,966,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.82. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

