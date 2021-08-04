iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Lowered by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

