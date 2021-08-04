iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Up 27.3% in July

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 319,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,832,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SCZ opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.15.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,453,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 172,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

