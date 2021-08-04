iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Up 27.3% in July

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 319,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,832,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of SCZ opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.15.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
