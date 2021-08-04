iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54,881 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares during the last quarter.

IWR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,306. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

