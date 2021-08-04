iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 38,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter.

IJS opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.21. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

