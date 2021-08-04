iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,283 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $290.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.09. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $216.85 and a 12-month high of $290.13.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

