ITT (ITT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ITT (NYSE:ITT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. ITT has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.800-4.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.80-4.00 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. ITT’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ITT to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITT stock opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. ITT has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 116.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. started coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

