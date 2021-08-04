ITT (ITT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ITT (NYSE:ITT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect ITT to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. ITT has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.800-4.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.80-4.00 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ITT to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ITT opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $101.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

