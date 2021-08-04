Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells $180,990.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $180,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

JBL stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.93. The company had a trading volume of 628,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.18. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,541,000 after acquiring an additional 55,694 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $1,643,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

