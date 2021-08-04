Jack W. Schuler Sells 258,300 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 258,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $761,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SLNO opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.45. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 419,061 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 116,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

