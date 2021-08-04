James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 15.50 Per Share

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from James Latham’s previous dividend of $5.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at GBX 1,260 ($16.46) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,120.97. James Latham has a fifty-two week low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,318 ($17.22). The company has a market capitalization of £250.75 million and a PE ratio of 16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

About James Latham

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

