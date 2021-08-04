James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 15.50 Per Share

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from James Latham’s previous dividend of $5.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LTHM stock opened at GBX 1,260 ($16.46) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,120.97. James Latham has a fifty-two week low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,318 ($17.22). The company has a market capitalization of £250.75 million and a PE ratio of 16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
About James Latham
