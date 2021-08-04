Jane D. Englebright Sells 409 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $102,074.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $253.51. 1,269,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,520. The stock has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $254.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.