Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Youdao were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Youdao during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Youdao by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,664 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 53.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter worth $1,659,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter valued at $3,037,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Youdao, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -0.68.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.27.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

