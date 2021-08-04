Jane Street Group LLC Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,966.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBS opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.06. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $855.74 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

