Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,006 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFWM. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 70.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 168,651 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth about $1,221,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 8.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter valued at $422,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFWM opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.53.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

