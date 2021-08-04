Jane Street Group LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,216 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Century Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.15. The company has a market capitalization of $636.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.98%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

